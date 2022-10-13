Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 3,594 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.29. 439,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,838,266. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

