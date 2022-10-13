Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 911 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in BlackRock by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 442,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $776.46.

BlackRock Stock Up 5.5 %

BLK traded up $29.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $560.48. 38,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,402. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $650.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $650.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $526.94 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

