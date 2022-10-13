Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,525 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 283,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 46,034 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 154,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.92. The company had a trading volume of 89,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,555. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.80 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88.

