Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $12.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

VO traded up $4.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.11. The company had a trading volume of 63,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.57 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

