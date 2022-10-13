Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,630 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $13,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $2.89 on Thursday, reaching $86.96. 61,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,120. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $82.79 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMO. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

