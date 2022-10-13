Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after purchasing an additional 141,603 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

IWD traded up $3.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.62. The company had a trading volume of 229,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,335. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.28 and a 200-day moving average of $152.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

