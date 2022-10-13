Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 169,776 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,776 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $35,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,024,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,214 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 961,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,919,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SHY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.97. 124,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,960. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.96 and a 52-week high of $86.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average is $82.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.