Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $59.03

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.03 and last traded at $60.06, with a volume of 3840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 362,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,821,000 after purchasing an additional 648,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

