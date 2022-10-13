Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 195.2% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Pintec Technology Trading Down 21.6 %
NASDAQ PT traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $0.71. 2,787,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,148. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. Pintec Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.
About Pintec Technology
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pintec Technology (PT)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.