Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 195.2% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Pintec Technology Trading Down 21.6 %

NASDAQ PT traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $0.71. 2,787,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,148. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. Pintec Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

About Pintec Technology

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.