Piper Sandler Lowers KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KnowBe4 Stock Up 0.0 %

KNBE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 188,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,306. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 486.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31.

Insider Transactions at KnowBe4

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $4,337,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,515.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $4,337,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,515.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $221,981.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,601 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KnowBe4

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.