Piper Sandler Lowers KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) to Neutral

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

Piper Sandler cut shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.85.

KnowBe4 Stock Up 0.0 %

KNBE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 188,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,306. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 486.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at KnowBe4

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $4,337,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,515.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $4,337,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,515.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $221,981.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,601 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KnowBe4

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.