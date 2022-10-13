Piper Sandler Trims Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Target Price to $10.00

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Newmark Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.04 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

