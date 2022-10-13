Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Plains All American Pipeline from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.38.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 255,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,050. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.69. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,778,000 after buying an additional 1,839,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.