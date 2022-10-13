Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plexus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ PLXS traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.96. 9,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,204. Plexus has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $99.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $334,267.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $334,267.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.