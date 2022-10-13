Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.34

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.34 and traded as low as $28.00. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 4,742 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $234,724.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 15.9% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 218,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 51,497 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.