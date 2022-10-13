Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.26

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$17.26 and last traded at C$17.50, with a volume of 7464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$482.10 million and a PE ratio of 33.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

Pollard Banknote ( TSE:PBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About Pollard Banknote

(Get Rating)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.