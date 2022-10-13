Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $300.52

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $300.52 and last traded at $305.15, with a volume of 1978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $317.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.80.

Pool Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.04.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 143.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

