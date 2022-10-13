Post (NYSE:POST) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $107.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of Post stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.80. 8,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.02. Post has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.74.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Post by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Post by 11.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

