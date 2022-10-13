Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Powell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ POWL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,274. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $253.51 million, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.48 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 2.79%.
Powell Industries Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.
Powell Industries Company Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
