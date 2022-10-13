Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,274. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $253.51 million, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.48 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 2.79%.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 148.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

