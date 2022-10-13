Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Short Interest Update

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the September 15th total of 305,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Powered Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Powered Brands stock remained flat at $9.97 on Wednesday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,748. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. Powered Brands has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Powered Brands by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 616,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 300,484 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. Omni Event Management Ltd grew its holdings in Powered Brands by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 233,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Powered Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 191,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

