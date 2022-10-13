PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Now Covered by Northcoast Research

Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PPG. Bank of America reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.24.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $109.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

