PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.61.

Shares of PPG traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.08. 24,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

