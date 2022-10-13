Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $17.33. 15,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,841. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a market cap of $922.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.