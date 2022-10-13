Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of Pro-Dex stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $19.53. 751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,214. The stock has a market cap of $70.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $26.50.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
