Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Pro-Dex Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Pro-Dex stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $19.53. 751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,214. The stock has a market cap of $70.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth $168,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

