Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.5 %

PG traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.43 and its 200-day moving average is $145.18.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $3,726,603,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

