Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,430. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.02.

