Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.00 million-$166.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.09 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.08-$4.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $43.89 on Thursday. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.20.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares in the company, valued at $27,869.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $55,125.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares in the company, valued at $27,869.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,512 shares of company stock valued at $817,901 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Progress Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

