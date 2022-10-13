Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.00 million-$166.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.09 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.08-$4.12 EPS.
Progress Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $43.89 on Thursday. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Progress Software Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares in the company, valued at $27,869.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $55,125.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares in the company, valued at $27,869.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,512 shares of company stock valued at $817,901 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Progress Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progress Software Company Profile
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progress Software (PRGS)
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.