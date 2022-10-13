Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Gap Down to $121.40

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $121.40, but opened at $109.60. Progressive shares last traded at $112.21, with a volume of 45,287 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Progressive Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Progressive by 530.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after buying an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Progressive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,877,000 after buying an additional 510,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

