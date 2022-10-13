Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.75.

Prologis stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.53. 267,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,234,232. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.15 and a 200 day moving average of $130.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis has a 12-month low of $98.05 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,780,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

