Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $183.00 to $162.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Prologis traded as low as $98.05 and last traded at $98.18, with a volume of 28811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.43.

PLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. American National Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.21. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

