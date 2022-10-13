Prom (PROM) Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Prom has a total market cap of $89.76 million and $5.38 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.46 or 0.00028482 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,158.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001812 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00042226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00060184 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022956 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.50850799 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $4,204,573.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.