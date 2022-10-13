Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Up 45,650.0% in September

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a growth of 45,650.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,032,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Propanc Biopharma Stock Performance
Propanc Biopharma stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6,903,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,153,690. Propanc Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
Propanc Biopharma Company Profile
