ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.33

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 248615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SH. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,838,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,808,000. Forward Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 28,941.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,446,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,871,000 after buying an additional 5,428,001 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,435,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,190,000 after buying an additional 3,810,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,022,000 after buying an additional 2,142,369 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

