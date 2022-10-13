ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.33 and last traded at $16.89. 4,338,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 153,862,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 8.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.3% in the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 743,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 725.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,340 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,995,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 53.9% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 943,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,647,000 after buying an additional 330,478 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 197.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 799,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after buying an additional 531,020 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

