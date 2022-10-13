ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.54

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.54 and last traded at $67.59, with a volume of 2744473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.35.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,044,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,139,000. Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 343,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 258,790 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $10,101,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $8,542,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

