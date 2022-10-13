ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.54

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.54 and last traded at $67.59, with a volume of 2744473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.35.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,044,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,139,000. Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 343,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 258,790 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $10,101,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $8,542,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Recommended Stories

