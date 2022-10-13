ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.98

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 413578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Trading Up 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66.

Get ProShares UltraShort QQQ alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort QQQ

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QID. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $6,510,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 98.2% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 521,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 258,368 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 70.8% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 357,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 148,146 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 325.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 106,861 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.