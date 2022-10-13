Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSEC. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $184.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

