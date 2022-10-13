Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Raised to $79.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Hovde Group to $79.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Shares of PB stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,094. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

