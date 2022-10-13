Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Prothena Stock Up 3.6 %

Prothena stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 19,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,768. Prothena has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04.

Insider Activity

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $122,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $122,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 42,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $1,368,478.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,576 shares of company stock worth $8,203,146. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 9.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 52.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 74.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

