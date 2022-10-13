ProVen VCT plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:PVN)

ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ProVen VCT Stock Performance
Shares of LON PVN opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.80) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.32. ProVen VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 64.50 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 75.50 ($0.91). The firm has a market cap of £161.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1,108.33.
ProVen VCT Company Profile
