ProVen VCT plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:PVN)

ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PVN opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.80) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.32. ProVen VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 64.50 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 75.50 ($0.91). The firm has a market cap of £161.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1,108.33.

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. The fund invest in small and medium sized smaller companies. It does not invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

