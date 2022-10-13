PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.44.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,144. PTC has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $136.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.83. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,879,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,100 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,130 over the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 52,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 216,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,246,000 after purchasing an additional 32,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,426,000 after purchasing an additional 238,059 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in PTC by 72.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,128,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,527,000 after buying an additional 474,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.