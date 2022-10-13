Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC) Insider Buys £74,602.50 in Stock

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC – Get Rating) insider Simon P. G. Lee purchased 50,750 shares of Public Policy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £74,602.50 ($90,143.19).

Public Policy Stock Performance

Public Policy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc provides public policy advocacy, communications, and related advisory services. It operates in two segments, Lobbying Consulting and Public Affairs Consulting. The Lobbying Consulting segment offers federal and state advocacy, strategic guidance, political intelligence, and issue monitoring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Policy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Policy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.