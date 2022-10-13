Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.10. 42,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,828. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $280.83 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $735,608,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,578 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 73.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,742,000 after acquiring an additional 527,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after acquiring an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 44.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,685,000 after acquiring an additional 433,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

