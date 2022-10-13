Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $368.91.
Public Storage Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.10. 42,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,828. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $280.83 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage
In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Public Storage
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $735,608,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,578 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 73.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,742,000 after acquiring an additional 527,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after acquiring an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 44.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,685,000 after acquiring an additional 433,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
