Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.78

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pulmonx from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 103.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,558,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,740,651.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,558,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter worth $50,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Pulmonx by 18.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

