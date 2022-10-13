Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 2.1 %

PBYI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. 2,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,166. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a market cap of $105.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.65. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $59.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,021.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,745.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,697 shares of company stock worth $98,411 in the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

See Also

