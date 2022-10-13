PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on PVH to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PVH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PVH by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in PVH by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in PVH by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Stock Up 1.2 %

PVH stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PVH will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.15%.

PVH Company Profile



PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

