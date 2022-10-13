Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT) Short Interest Update

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PHYT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. 1,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. Pyrophyte Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $994,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 18.0% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 233,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 16.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Company Profile

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the energy transition industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

