Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Lowered by Analyst

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Nasdaq in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

NDAQ stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $71.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,176.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,691 shares of company stock worth $1,850,528. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

