Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Albertsons Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of ACI opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

