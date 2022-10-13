Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

