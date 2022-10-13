Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Credit Acceptance Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Credit Acceptance in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $13.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $13.38. The consensus estimate for Credit Acceptance’s current full-year earnings is $54.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $13.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $54.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $13.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $13.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $13.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $54.38 EPS.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.50.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of CACC opened at $440.07 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $421.64 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $515.73 and its 200-day moving average is $535.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.14 by $1.78. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 880.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 605.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 27.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.